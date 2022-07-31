Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float

A celebration of life was held at Swatara Creek for missing Palmyra resident, Kortne Stouffer.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing.

Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet.

Stouffer's sister, Kerstin Jennings, was one of the event's organizers.

Although the case has no new developments, Jennings hopes the celebration can be a reminder for the community.

"We hope through this [event] and keeping her name alive, and the story alive, and her case alive, that somebody will eventually come forward and give our family closure that we deserve," said Jennings.

The family says that they chose a float event for a reason. The Stouffer family said that Kortne loved the outdoors, and that this was one way to keep her memory close.

Kortne's father, Scott Stouffer, said, "When I am on this float, It gives me a chance to reach out to her spirit."

The celebration of life did not end at the creek.

The Stouffer family welcomed people from all over the community to their farm house in the evening for food, live music and fireworks.

"It doesn’t matter if you knew her or didn’t know her, we welcome every single human that gives our family support," said Jennings.