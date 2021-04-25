Korean War Veteran receives Blanket of Honor ahead of 89th birthday

"I’m very lucky, very fortunate to have people like this around me."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A birthday celebration to remember.

“I’m not going to forget this," said William Long.

88 year old William Long was surprised at his sons home with not only a party ahead of his 89th birthday, but also a ceremony honoring him with a blanket of honor.

“I wasn’t expecting nothing," said William Long.

Everything was organized by his daughter in law Judy, who says long has always been like a father figure to her.

"I'm very close with them. I drop and I run for anything for them," said William's daughter in law Judy Long.

The blanket of honor was a way for Judy to thank long for his service and all that he’s done for the country he loves so deeply.

Long served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.

"All that’s still with me. I haven’t forgot them and you people haven’t forgotten about me," said William Long.

Judy says seeing her father in law’s reaction was everything she hoped for and more.

"He came out and seeing everything and him being in tears. It got me," said Judy Long.

But unbeknownst to Judy, there was a surprise for her as well.

She was gifted with a blanket of her own.

"Overwhelming. I didn’t expect it," said Judy Long.

Blankets of honor says it’s Judy’s devotion to her family and love for country that made her equally deserving of this honor.

"You can see the love of caretakers. Cause we also do caretakers and you can see the love of that, but also being a veteran herself," said Blankets of Honor CEO Manny Acuna.

For Long, being surrounded by people who love him was what made this celebration extra special.

"I’m very lucky, very fortunate to have people like this around me," said William Long.