Knoebels announces wage increase

ELYSBURG, Pa. — A popular amusement resort is still in need of workers for the summer season.

In hopes of drawing new applicants, Knoebels just announced a new wage increase.

Officials with the park near Elysburg say they boosted the wages for both current and future team members this past weekend.

That means new seasonal hires can now earn up to $11 an hour to start.

And if that's not enough of an incentive - how about the chance to win a new car?

Employees 16 and older who work 250 hours this summer will be entered to win a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer.