Knoebels Amusement Resort set to open for the season

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — During the offseason, employees at Knoebels Amusement Resort were preparing for opening weekend.

Now that it's just a few days away, it's crunch time at the park near Elysburg.

"The park is a beehive of activity with equipment everywhere. Finishing touches are being put on ride assembly and also some of our exciting plans coming up for this season," said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels Spokesperson.

Knoebels opens this Saturday for its 97th season. That means employees are testing rides, stocking games, and making fudge.

Knoebels is expected to open its new ride, Bayern Kurve later this season. Also coming sometime this season is a character meet-and-greet area.

"It will give our guests an opportunity to plan their visit with Kozmo, Dexter and the rest of the crew. We're hoping that will open sometime this spring," said Yutko.

In addition to what's new, Knoebels is celebrating some old favorites in a big way.

This marks the 50th anniversary of the Haunted Mansion.

Knoebels is doing a lot to celebrate that, including releasing some collectors' tickets.

"Merchandise that will be available only this season that will be available to celebrate this classic ride that's actually a Knoebel's creation," said Yutko.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Haunted Mansion for its big anniversary.

"One of the new offerings that we're going to have available to our customers is an on-ride photo experience so you can take home a memory of that incredible scare that you experienced several times on the ride," said Drew Kanaskie.

Knoebels Amusement Resort opens this Saturday from 12 - 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m.

The park is open weekends only through Memorial Day Weekend.