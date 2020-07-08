Knoebels announces Christmas attraction

A drive-thru light display is in the works for Knoebels Amusement Resort.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort is planning a new holiday event.

On November 27, Knoebels will launch Joy Through the Grove – A drive-thru Christmas light display.

"Guests will enter the experience near Impulse rollercoaster in their personal vehicles. They will drive up our main boulevard through the park and then over the campground covered bridge and around much of the perimeter of the campground," said Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Ososkie.

Ososkie says the display will feature more than 15 miles of Christmas lights and more than 400 lit pieces. There will be an admission fee and the park is considering offering some food options.

"This is a way to keep the public involved in Knoebels in a unique way, something we're not used to. A drive-thru attraction, people can social distance, they can still have that family time and still experience us during the holiday season," said ride operations manager Jon Slodysko.

Slodysko runs the park's "Christmas Village" which takes place outside the Nickle Plate Bar and Grill. He sees this as a way to experience Knoebels Amusement Resort year round.

"Where we would typically be in hibernation for the most part in the winter, now people can experience us and we can experience our guests, too, as a family during this time of year," Slodysko said.

"Though there are a lot of things being canceled this year, we feel the time was right to bring our guests something to look forward to and we couldn't be more excited about it," Ososkie added.

The drive-thru light display will be open nightly throughout the event, which will conclude the first week of January.

Knoebels plans to operate the amusement park daily through Labor Day, on weekends in September after Labor Day, and for Hallo-Fun October 9-11, 16-18, 23-25, and 30-November 1.