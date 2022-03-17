Kitten rescued from car engine in Cumberland County

It all started when the owner of the car heard meowing coming from the front of her vehicle.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One kitten in Cumberland County somehow wound up stuck in a car engine, but not for long.

"We were driving to school and I heard a weird noise and I thought it was on the radio, so I turned it down," Jackie Sanderson, of Cumberland County, said.

It turns out, she was not going crazy: an 8-week old kitten was hiding out in the engine block of her minivan.

Scared the kitten might get hurt, Sanderson says she pulled to the side of the road, popped her hood, and began recruiting the help of strangers to try and get the kitten out.

"We couldn't see the cat anywhere, we just heard meows, it just kept meowing but we couldn't see it anywhere," she said. "Another lady came with some tuna to try and lure it out, but that didn't work either."

Unsure of what to do next, Sanderson reached out to the Camp Hill Police Department, though the officer who answered the call also didn't know how to proceed.

Together, Sanderson and the officer made some phone calls to try and see who could help them get the kitten out. Ultimately, they decided to go to the Good Year Tire Service in Lemoyne.

Sanderson says she inched her car to the repair shop, as to not disturb the cat. Mechanics there were able to handle the rest.

"We put the car higher up in the air and shined flashlights up inside and I saw her, so we put the car down and someone finally got a hold of her."