104th Kipona Celebration to be held Labor Day Weekend on City Island

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the typical Kipona celebration held along Riverfront Park will not be this year.

The City of Harrisburg will be hosting its 104th annual Kipona celebration on Labor Day Weekend.

Kipona will run from September 5-7 and offer safe, in-person activities on City Island.

According to the City of Harrisburg's release, the event will include a food truck takeout event, and fireworks on Saturday, September 5.

Many of the traditional festival activities will be available virtually.

“While we are saddened the crowds will not be able to gather along Riverfront Park as we traditionally do each Labor Day Weekend, we are pleased to offer a safe alternative celebration,” said Mayor Papenfuse via press release. “Kipona may look different this year, but we look forward to offering all of the festival favorites with this hybrid celebration."



The food truck takeout experience on Saturday, September 5 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. will allow participants to order and receive food while practicing social distancing.

Food trucks will be spaced 30 feet apart and have ample space for line formation, including marks 6 feet apart, to ensure attendees practice social distancing while waiting in line.

Social distancing encouragers will be on-site to ensure social distancing is practiced and face masks are required.

Attendees may take their food home or spread out along the park with chairs and blankets from home, as no seating will be provided.

A hand washing station will be available at the food truck exit along with sinks placed throughout Riverfront Park.

A foodie guide with menu items and participating trucks along with a complete event schedule will be available here.

Fireworks will be held at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, and can be viewed from miles of space along both the East and West Shore.

Social distancing practices should be followed while enjoying the fireworks.

Live stream fireworks will also be available on Facebook and WHBG-TV Channel 20.

Free street parking will be available after 5 p.m. from Chestnut to State streets.

All other street parking is free after 7 p.m. Parking on City Island will be $5. The Market Square Garage will offer a $10 discounted event rate from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.