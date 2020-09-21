Kids in York Little League live out their dreams playing baseball at PeoplesBank Park

Organizers say that since the kids' fall season was canceled due to the pandemic, they offered the field for the players to learn the game and have some fun.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The First Capital Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the fall season for dozens of York Little League Players to live out their dreams of playing games for free at PeoplesBank Park.

Organizers say that since the kids' fall season was canceled due to the pandemic, they offered the field for the players to learn the game and have some fun.

"All of the kids love to play ball, that's why they're here, the experience to be able to build on friendships, to be able to make new friends, just play the game that they love," Tara Smith, director of baseball operations at York Little League said.

She also says it's a great opportunity for the kids to get back out there and have a sense of feeling like they're united on a team.