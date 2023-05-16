Bradford County Farm Days gave area kids the opportunity to live a day in the life of a young child in the 1860s.

TROY, Pa. — More than 800 fourth graders from Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga counties got to learn what it was like growing up in the 1860s as part of the 9th annual Farm Days at the Troy Fairgrounds.

"No TV, no radio, no electric lights, no telephones, grow your own food, and maybe you made a trip to town couple times a year," Barbara Barrett of the Bradford County Heritage Association.

Each student had to read the book "Farmer Boy" by Laura Ingalls Wilder earlier in the school year. The Farm Days event follows the story of the main character in the book.

"Written about her husband, Almanzo, and it is a whole year in the life of Almanzo at age 9," added Barrett.

Students got the chance to use a water pump, make ice cream, write with old-school pens, and much more.

"It shows us how things were done back then, and it is really fun," said fourth-grader Lily Wood of Sullivan County.

"You get to do stuff with your hands more and instead of making the machines do it. So it is more active and fun," said fourth-grader Yumi Barto of Sullivan County.

Terry Lutz is teaching kids about furs and traps. He thinks Farm Days is a great way for kids to learn about history.

"Stuff that people use to do just to survive, and these children haven't a clue, most of them. Some do, and some don't, but it is really an eye-opener for a lot of them," Lutz said.

40 eighth-grade students from Troy High School volunteered their time at the event. They helped teach the kids at each station.