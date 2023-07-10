Keystone State Motorcycle Skills Competition raises money for families of officers killed in the line of duty

The organization expects to have raised about $10,000 this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend motorcyclists came together for a cause, and to show off their skills of course.

The cause bringing all these people together? Supporting families of officers killed in the line of duty.

Former EMS responder Robert Adams said, "Concern for police survivors is an amazing benefit because a lot of people don't think about what happens to the family and friends after a line of duty death."

"It's a membership made up of all survivors of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty," said Kim Weigand, executive director of the PA chapter of C.O.P.S. "Basically anything a survivor needs for support we're there and we don't leave."

"It makes such a difference for those people who have lost or knowing someone that has lost," said Adams.

The three-day event ended on Saturday, Oct. 7.