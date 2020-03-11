Keystone Military Families' Stocking For Soldiers Campaign sees a big drop in donations as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Monetary donations are being emphasized, but any and all donations are being accepted through November 16th, 2020.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Keystone Military Families was founded right here in Pennsylvania, in the early 2000s by Kyle Lord, a mother whose son was deployed with the Army National Guard following the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Cindy Mellinger with Blue Ridge Communications explains, “They didn’t really know a lot that was happening back in 2001, 2002, what was all going to happen with our men and women going overseas.”

Mellinger says, “They didn’t have a lot of plans for them to get messages of hope, or stockings, or food, or cards from home. People started contacting her.”

Lord is a military mother who started the organization to support her soldier. Keystone Military Families quickly grew and 6 years later, partnered with Blue Ridge Communications to support the Stockings For Soldiers program.

“These things are so important to the soldier – that they know somebody loves them, cares about them, is saying an extra prayer for them, and appreciates the sacrifice they’re making and wants them to come home safely," Mellinger explains.

Each year, Keystone Military Families ships between 8,000 and 10,000 holiday stockings filled with food, hygiene products, holiday decorations, cards, and other sweet goodies to our servicemen and women stationed around the world – right in time for Christmas.

Mellinger says, “Lancaster county and our surrounding communities are so compassionate. We are very blessed. Last year, we had over 10,000 pounds of items, and we raised over $37,000 for shipping and handling.”

This year, the campaign had to make some big changes because of COVID-19. They are emphasizing monetary donations to minimize the amount of contact with the items that go into the stockings.

Mellinger explains, “This way, the Keystone Military Families can purchase the items they need in bulk, they can get better pricing because they’re a nonprofit and then there’s not a lot of handling in between. Things are ordered, they come in, they have their volunteers that are all gloved and masked.”

The campaign will still take any items that you would like to donate, they will not turn you away. Unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic, the donations have taken a big hit.

“At this point, I’m hoping that we’ll even get $20,000 - $25,000 in overall product," Mellinger says.

Stockings for Soldiers will be accepting donations through November 16th.

You can find a link to donate to the cause in the link below.