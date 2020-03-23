Keystone K9 to provide free dog daycare to dogs of first responders, healthcare professionals during COVID-19

Keystone K9 has seen a drop in dog day care and boarding numbers prompting them to use their facility to help healthcare workers and first responders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A dog daycare center in Dauphin County is doing what it can to help people during this pandemic.

Keystone K9 in Harrisburg is making sure first responders and medical professionals have one less thing to worry about while dealing with COVID-19.

"Because we have so many kennels not being used," said Josh Feldman, Keystone K9 owner. "We are going to use them for those heroes."

Keystone K9 will offer free dog daycare to first responders and medical professionals and will work with their schedules to make sure their dogs are taken care of.

"We want to do everything we can to make sure they have one less worry," said Feldman. "Which is they don't have to worry about their furry children."

While many people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, Feldman is looking to hire more people to specifically take care of the first responders and medical professional's dogs.

"We have a separate team, a separate staff that's just going to come in and be dedicated just for those first responder animals," said Feldman. "They're going to be walking dogs, taking care of dogs, feeding dogs, making sure they have some time with people through the day."

While this daycare won't come at a cost to first responders and medical professionals, Feldman is asking for people willing to sponsor a dog for $10. It can be done anonymously, on behalf of you or your pup, and will help cover the daily cost of care for the animal.

"We hope that we'll be able to share these stories on facebook," said Feldman. "We'll be able to link up owners with people are are walking their dogs, have some pictures and hopefully create some happiness during this time."

Feldman says, they have several procedures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their facility, including outdoor pick-up and drop-off and sanitizing leashes throughout the day.