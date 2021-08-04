Keystone ID part of transfer to new unemployment compensation system

The new system will make filing unemployment compensation claims "faster and easier," and is expected to be up and running by June 8.

Pennsylvanians who are planning on using the state's new unemployment compensation system will use Keystone ID, a new login that will help with a variety of services those in the state may need.

According to a press release, the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) is currently transitioning from the old system to the new one, which will make filing unemployment compensation claims "faster and easier."

Keystone ID will be used by the departments of Human Services, Labor and Industry, and the State Employees’ Retirement System, making it so users only have to go to one place to access any of those services, also according to the release.

This new system is expected to be up and running by June 8. Trainings are being hosted throughout the next few weeks so that users will know how to navigate the system.

A list of scheduled trainings and the links to connect to them are available here. There are also user guides and other instructional videos available, as well as staff members ready to answer questions.