Treasurer of Berks County fire company accused of stealing nearly $900,000 in funds from the organization

Kenneth Long allegedly told investigators he stole $899,968.36 from the Birdsboro Fire Company to support his gambling habit.

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The treasurer of a Berks County fire company has been charged with stealing nearly $900,000 in company funds over a period of eight years, the county's District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Kenneth Long, 61, of Birdsboro, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property, along with three felony counts of forgery after an investigation by detectives with the DA's Office.

Long is accused of stealing $899,968.36 from various bank accounts belonging to the Birdsboro Union Fire Company over a period of eight years. He is the fire company's treasurer, according to investigators.

The investigation was launched on January 18, when the fire company contacted the District Attorney's Office with allegations against Long, who was believed to have taken more than $500,000, according to prosecutors.

Berks County Detectives assumed and initiated the criminal investigation into the missing money. As part of this investigation, numerous bank records were obtained, and a forensic accounting audit was requested to determine the amount of money taken from the accounts belonging to the BUFD.

On Tuesday, February 21, Long was interviewed by members of the Berks County Detectives, according to prosecutors. Long allegedly admitted to utilizing fire company funds to support his gambling habit. He also allegedly admitted to forging the signatures of other fire company members on fictitious treasurer’s reports for the purpose of concealing the missing money.

On August 8, the results of the forensic accounting audit were provided to the Berks County Detectives. This audit revealed that between 2016 and 2023, Long had stolen a total of $899,968.36 from various bank accounts belonging to the fire department.