Kendig Square Movies closing; employees hope only it's only temporary

Struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the last day for Kendig Square Movies in West Lampeter Township last day will be November 2.

A Lancaster County movie theater will soon close its doors; employees and customers hope it's only temporary.

The theater made the announcement through its Facebook page.

The announcement immediately drew supporters of the theater.

"I hope you are able to reopen. This is the only place I go to see movies," said Roxie Mattern.

"We have been coming here for YEARS. I sincerely hope you can reopen soon because this is seriously our favorite place to come," said Emily Matthews.

It costs $3 for an adult to catch a movie during the day, and $5 for an adult for a night showing.

"We just have not unfortunately had enough business to make it financially viable," said Dan Benzing, an assistant manager for Kendig's parent company Funtime Cinemas. "You've seen obviously other area-theaters close, and we're really, you know, struggling to hang in there, and it's unfortunate when there's no new movies being released so we're doing a lot of older content, a lot of older movies. Like this month, we'll have all eight Harry Potter movies coming up. We have a lot of the classic horror movies."

With many people enjoying flicks at home, it's added pressure onto the movie theater boasting reasonable ticket and snack prices.

"With things like Netflix and Disney+, it's definitely hard to get people to come out for older movies which they can watch at home for free," added Benzing. "2021, hopefully, early on, we really hope to be back in business going full guns. We are absolutely not looking at this as a permanent closure of our theater."

Kendig Square Movies also has 6 screens compared to its parent company's two other locations; each of those theaters has four. Benzing says it costs more to operate Kendig, and with less revenue, it's hard to run a successful business.

Until Kendig reopens, people can support the theater by booking a private viewing, going to a movie this month, or visiting one of the company's other two locations in York and Harrisburg.

