Some Kellogg's workers in Lancaster County strike on Tuesday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kellogg's workers in Lancaster County went on strike on Tuesday.

Some workers at the plant in Landisville went on strike in conjunction with other unions walking off the job in Michigan, Nebraska and Tennessee in a suit over wage disparities.

The union says its goal is to "obtain fair and equal contracts for all."

The Kellogg Company released this statement on the strike:

Kellogg Company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union are engaged in negotiations to finalize a master labor contract for our four U.S. Ready to Eat Cereal (RTEC) plants. We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike. Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. RTEC employees that are among the industry’s best. Our offer includes increases to pay and benefits for our employees, while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business.

The majority of employees working under this Master Contract enjoy a CPG industry-leading level of pay and benefits, which include above-market wages and pension or 401k. The average 2020 earnings for the majority of RTEC employees was $120,000.

Most employees under this contract have unparalleled, no-cost comprehensive health insurance, while less senior employees have the same health insurance as our salaried employees, but with much lower employee contributions.

Our proposals not only maintain these industry-leading level of pay and benefits, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits and retirement.