Former State Attorney General Kathleen Kane charged with DUI after crash

Scranton’s police chief says the former top cop of Pennsylvania was involved in a minor crash in the city’s south side Saturday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former State Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been charged for driving under the influence.

Scranton’s police chief says the former top cop of Pennsylvania was involved in a minor crash in the city’s south side Saturday night. It happened at the intersection of Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue. Officers filed charges Thursday. She's been charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.

According to court papers, Kane was behind the wheel of a 2021 Audi that collided with another car as it was turning onto Meadow Avenue from Moosic Street.

When police arrived, Kane told them she was the designated driver and was picking up her sister. Kane denied that she had been drinking. However, officers smelled alcohol coming from her car. The driver of the other vehicle told officers she saw Kane spray herself with perfume right after the crash.

Kane agreed to a field sobriety test and officers say they saw enough evidence to book her for suspicion of DUI.