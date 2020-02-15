Kane Brown joins York State Fair Grandstand Lineup

To date, Brown’s self-titled album has notched five weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Top County Albums including three consecutive charts in January 2018.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kane Brown will light up the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York State Fair on Wednesday, July 29th at 8pm.

It’s hardly the norm for a young artist to sell out every single venue on his first headlining tour. Nor is it par for the course for an artist to develop a compassionate back-and-forth with fans of all stripes, sympathizing with their struggles and celebrating their successes alongside his own by fostering a close-knit online community of nearly 4 million social subscribers. However, for Kane Brown defying expectations and forging his own path is standard procedure.

To date, Brown’s self-titled album has notched five weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Top County Albums including three consecutive charts in January 2018. In less than two years, Brown’s impressive accomplishments have spanned sales, streaming, airplay, and touring-rightly propelling him to his first ACM award nomination as New Male Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Awards.

While writing his own music was one feat for Brown, performing was another- though not for any want of vocal gifts. His rich delivery shines on cover songs he’s done by George Strait and Josh Turner, and anyone who’s heard his low, thick drawl can understand why he’s been compared to Chris Young.

“My fans got me to where I am today,” he says. “When I take the time to comment back in 10 seconds, they always get excited, and it just makes me feel happy too. It makes me feel like I’m giving them something for where I’m at today. There’s just such a strong connection. They are the ones that got me started, and they are the ones who wanted to follow my journey and be a part of something. It’s an awesome connection, and it means the world to me- they know it means the world to me.”

Tickets go on sale at 8:00 am on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Tickets range from $50-$75, which includes the admission to the Fair. Tickets will be available by phone at 717-848-2596, and online at www.yorkstatefair.org.