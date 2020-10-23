Juveniles arrested after allegedly attempting to break-in storage units in Lebanon

The were charged with burglary and other related charges.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lebanon juveniles were arrested after allegedly attempting to break-in storage units in Lebanon.

Police say on Oct. 16 around 12:14 a.m., they were dispatched to a burglary in progress on the 1100 block of Maple Street at storage units. Officers say this was at the same time police were sent to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital for a report of a victim with a minor wound from a possible gunshot.

Authorities were told that a group of people attempted to break into a storage unit when the renter of the unit fired his legally owned and possessed firearm into the ground to scare the individuals away.

Police say he verbally confronted the group with no success, making them disperse. He then quickly discharged two rounds, according to authorities.

According to officials, the two juveniles at the hospital claimed they were walking near Turkey Hill at 12th and Maple Streets and were the victims of the gunfire.

Police investigated and learned the two juveniles at the hospital were two people in the group attempting to break into the storage unit.