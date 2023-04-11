Child on scooter struck by car; police seeking driver

Police say the woman stopped to speak to the juvenile and ascertain that he was alright before driving away. The incident was later reported by the boy's parents.

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is searching for a driver who allegedly struck a boy on a scooter yesterday.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:35 p.m. on April 10 as a boy on a scooter was crossing Main Street at the intersection with Forge Road.

The driver allegedly stopped and spoke to the juvenile, who said he was alright, before driving away. Police say the boy sustained "very minor injuries." The incident was later reported by the boy's parents.

Police are now searching for the woman, who is described as approximately 60 years old, with graying hair, wearing a long sleeve shirt (or sweatshirt) that said "Kitty Hawk" on it.