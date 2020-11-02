Pennsylvania sues Juul over marketing e-cigarettes to teens

“JUUL knowingly targeted young people with tactics similar to the tobacco companies' playbook,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is suing electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul over how its products are marketed and sold to teenagers.

The office on Monday filed a complaint in Philadelphia court, seeking an injunction to halt its e-cigarette sales in Pennsylvania force it to dramatically change business practices.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s suit alleges JUUL’s actions violated the law by strategically targeting young people with “kid-friendly” flavors, chemically enhancing the amounts of nicotine and its absorption rate in the products, and rushing to market before providing proof of the safety of their product. The complaint also alleges that the company is liable for not disclosing the health risks of JUUL products.

“JUUL knowingly targeted young people with tactics similar to the tobacco companies' playbook,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “There is no proof these e-cigarettes are safe and until there is, we need to get JUUL products off shelves and out of the hands of young people."

“JUUL manipulated data to deceive consumers about the nicotine content of its products. First JUUL estimated their products delivered substantially more nicotine than its competitors in a patent, and then doubled back to say the products were comparable to an average cigarette.

“They disregarded their growing audience of young users, taking no action, as their profit margins skyrocketed on the backs of American kids.”

The complaint alleges JUUL “deliberately and cynically” marketed its products to young people in Pennsylvania, as a result, approximately 28 percent of American high school and middle school students are e-cigarette users. The company also led consumers to believe JUUL devices helped people stop smoking, while the engineer behind its flavors stated the company was “not trying to design a cessation product at all.”

The complaint also describes the deceptive marketing tactics employed by JUUL to target Pennsylvania youth, including its “Vaporized Campaign” on social media and in convenience stores. This campaign’s focus on social media attracted the interest of young people, many of whom were under 18 at the time of JUUL’s debut in 2015.

A Juul Labs Inc. spokesman says the company hasn't reviewed the complaint but wants to focus on combating underage use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.