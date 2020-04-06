Future of justice system and released prisoners

As the country reopens, many questions remain

YORK, Pa. — The Coronavirus pandemic will have a lasting effect on many things, including the criminal justice system. As communities struggle to move into recovery mode, what happens now to inmates who were released to slow the spread of COVID-19? Are they free until their court date or expected to return back to jail? FOX43's Amy Lutz talked with the Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition to see what he predicts.

"I think it's gonna take a while to kinda sort out what happened with all these cases. Court in many cases have not been scheduled, we don't know if people will fail to appear, we don't know if people relocated as a result of the corona virus,.. like.. let's say you had a pending DUI, you're 21 years old at college and you moved home, then you're not going back, so what's gonna happen," Jeffrey Clayton questioned.

He also said that you may be surprised to hear the type of offender who typically fails to appear most often. It's not felons.

"Surprisingly people out on felony bonds are less likely to commit a new crime than there are on misdemeanor bonds and you wouldn't think that, you'd think well they are felons, they commit a lot of felonies. But no, because they're facing time in the big house, they have to be a good boy right now because they have to get through the case. "Misdemeanor cases that carry a one day jail sentence, it doesn't really matter so you see a higher crime rates and higher failure to appear rates in the lower level cases, if you can believe it," he said.