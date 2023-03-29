Just Between Friends pop-up consignment shop returns to Spooky Nook LANCO

The Just Between Friends pop-up kids' consignment shop is back at Spooky Nook LANCO. Items like toys, books, clothes and more are marked down 50 to 90%.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Just Between Friends pop-up kids consignment shop is back at Spooky Nook LANCO.

Items like toys, books, clothes and more are marked down 50 to 90% compared to retail prices. Kristen Bracht, the event coordinator of Just Between Friends (JBF), said this is a way to help families make ends meet.

“This provides families the opportunity to sell their children’s items that they no longer use, and it gives other families an opportunity to buy them at a discounted rate,” said Brachts.

The event allows parents to shop for items at an affordable price as well as become a consignor to list their own children's gently used items for sale. Bracht said consignors earn 60 to 70% of the sale price, with the average checkout totaling $400.

The event runs through Saturday. A detailed calendar is below: