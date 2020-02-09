Jurassic Quest roars into Philadelphia

The life-sized dinosaur exhibit will stomp around Philadelphia in a new drive-thru experience amid COVID-19

YORK, Pa. — If you’re tired of being stuck in the house with your kids, there’s a unique exhibit for all dinosaur lovers that will soon be stomping through Pennsylvania.

"Jurassic Quest" is set to roar it’s way through Philadelphia in just a few days. The interactive traveling show has been around for years, but has now been adapted to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The new drive-thru experience features over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, just raring to return from extinction. Guests will drive through what Park Ranger Marty describes as a one of a kind, DINO-MITE safari.

“We’ve been tired of being trapped in the house, i’m sure i know i have, so finally we have something you can go out and do, and it’s fun and it’s safe and it’s giant dinosaurs and baby dinosaurs and why would you not want to go out and do this,” Park Ranger Marty said.

Although the hour-long drive-thru experience means guests will be safe inside their vehicle, Park Ranger Marty says you’ll still want to watch out for the swinging tail of their 80 foot-long Spinosaurus!