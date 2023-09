Police say Frances Whistler may be at special risk of harm or injury and could be confused.

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman reported missing from Fermanagh Township.

Frances Whistler, 73, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Lexi Street on Sept. 1 at around 9 a.m.

Police say Whistler may be at special risk of harm or injury and could be confused.

Whistler is 5 feet 3 inches tall, around 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.