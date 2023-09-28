PSP: Two pronounced dead after US322 crash in Juniata County

According to troopers, two people died from injuries sustained during a two-vehicle accident on US322 Westbound.

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died and two others injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Juniata County.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched at 6:31 a.m. to US322 Westbound near the Arch Rock Road ramp in Fermanagh Township, Juniata County to investigate a reported crash on Thursday.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered that one vehicle had lost control while traveling Westbound, causing it to crash into the median and roll over, facing west in the Eastbound lane.

Two occupants, Thomas Cruz, 32 of New York, and Samia Ali, 31 of Connecticut, were ejected from the car, with one being struck by another vehicle driving down US322 Eastbound.

According to PSP, Cruz and Ali were pronounced deceased, and the two other occupants in their car were treated for minor injuries.