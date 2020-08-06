Port Royal Speedway will host graduation ceremonies for Juniata, East Juniata high schools

East Juniata's ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 16, while Juniata's will follow at 7:30 p.m., the speedway said Monday.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — The Port Royal Speedway, acting in conjunction with the Juniata County Agricultural Society, announced plans Monday to host commencement ceremonies for East Juniata and Juniata High Schools on Tuesday, June 16.

The speedway made the announcement on its website.

“The people of Juniata County support the Port Royal Speedway in such a large turnout each year and we fully recognize the sacrifice this community has made during tough times,” said the Port Royal Speedway Promotional Team. “One of the biggest focuses we have as a track is to continue to support the youth and we wanted to do our part to ensure they know how much we value them.”

“Thousands of fans grace our grandstands yearly in anticipation of the waving of the checkered flag at the end of night. While we have some big events and have received national acclaim, this will be by far our biggest honor of our season.

"We are grateful and excited to help wave the checkered flag on the high school careers of the dedicated students of both the Juniata and East Juniata High School’s as they head off into the next chapter of life.”

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for both ceremonies is Wednesday, June 17, the speedway said.

Ceremonies for the East Juniata High School class of 2020 will begin at 5:30pm EST and the Juniata High School Class of 2020 will follow at 7:30pm.

The track's front stretch grandstands will be open for ticket holding family members and friends to watch as the Class of 2020 receive their diplomas and walk across the stage.

Organizers encourage spectators to continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines for the duration of the event.