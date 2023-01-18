Juniata County teacher's aide, track coach pleads guilty to child pornography, furnishing alcohol to minors

Peyton Harris admitted to hosting a party where he furnished alcohol to minors and took photos and video of them engaging in sexual acts, prosecutors said Wednesday.

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — A Juniata County teacher's aide has pleaded guilty to charges related to the possession of child pornography, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General announced Wednesday.

In addition to serving as a substitute teacher and aide at Juniata High School in Juniata County and Newport High School in Perry County, Peyton Harris, of Mifflintown, was an assistant manager of the Juniata High School track team, the Attorney General's Office said.

Harris also pleaded guilty to accused of furnishing alcohol to minors, Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a press release.

“Parents and students trusted Mr. Harris to be a positive influence and empower the young people in their community,” said Henry. “He violated that trust when he exploited minors and put them at risk. Today’s guilty plea is a reminder that this office will continue to work to protect young people and hold accountable those who hurt them.”

The investigation found that Harris, who was 20 years old at the time of the alleged offenses, hosted a party at his home where he furnished alcohol to minors using a false identification card.

During the party, Harris captured photographs and videos of minors engaged in sexual activity, according to prosecutors.

Harris pleaded guilty to the charges of sexual abuse of children – child pornography and furnishing alcohol to a minor.