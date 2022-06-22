Substitute teacher, track coach in Juniata County accused of taking illicit images of teens at party

Peyton Harris, 20, allegedly furnished alcohol to minors and took photos and videos of them engaged in sexual activities, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

A substitute teacher at two high schools in Juniata and Perry counties has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday.

Peyton Harris, 20, of Mifflintown, served as a substitute teacher at Newport High School in Perry County and Juniata High School, Shapiro said. Harris was also an assistant manager for the Juniata High School track team in the last school year, according to Shapiro.

He is accused of hosting a party at his home, where he allegedly furnished alcohol he acquired with a fake ID to minors, Shapiro said.

During that party, Harris allegedly took photos and videos of minors engaged in sexual activity without their knowledge or consent and shared some of the images on social media, according to Shapiro.

"Mr. Harris was trusted to take care of and empower minors, and instead he exploited them,” said AG Shapiro. “These charges are very disturbing. My office has a zero tolerance policy for abuse of children, and will prosecute the defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

Due to his regular contact with minors through his employment, any individual with any information regarding this case or any other incidents related to Harris are encouraged to contact Trooper Micheal Short, Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown, at 717-320-1010.

Harris is charged with Sexual Abuse of Children – Photographing, Sexual Abuse of Children – Dissemination, Sexual Abuse of Children – Child Pornography, Invasion of Privacy, Corruption of Minors, Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor, and Carrying a False Identification Card.