Juniata County man charged with attempted murder in connection to stabbing on High Street in Lancaster Sunday

Albert Alicea-Gonzalez, 38, of Mifflin, was taken into custody at his place of employment in Mountville this morning, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a 38-year-old Juniata man with attempted murder and related offenses in connection to a stabbing Sunday morning that left one man injured.

Albert Alicea-Gonzalez, of Mifflin, is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, possessing the instruments of crime, and two counts of simple assault, according to Lancaster Police.

Police say Alicea-Gonzalez attacked a 44-year-old male victim at the front door of the victim's home on the 500 block of High Street at about 7:18 a.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and torso, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Through investigation, police identified Alicea-Gonzalez as a suspect and filed the charges against him.