Police seek help in identifying suspect vehicle in Juniata County hit-and-run case

Police say the late-90's or early 2000's Dodge Ram 2500 pickup sideswiped another vehicle in front of the East Waterford General Store on Route 75 South on May 9.

EAST WATERFORD, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash in Juniata County.

It occurred on Route 75 South in Tuscarora Township, in front of the East Waterford General store, on May 9, according to investigators.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Ram 2500 diesel pickup truck of late 1990's or early 2000's vintage, sideswiped another vehicle as it attempted to pass, causing damage to that vehicle.

The pickup truck then continued South on Route 75 toward Waterloo and did not stop, police say.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle has been known to frequent the area of the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online.