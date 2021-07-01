Drought watches lifted in 20 PA counties, including Perry and Juniata

Centre, Clearfield, and Clinton counties are the only three in Pennsylvania that remain under drought watch conditions, the Dept. of Environmental Protection says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has lifted drought watches or warnings for 20 counties, including Perry and Juniata.

Three counties still remain on drought watch statewide, the DEP said.

The agency made the decision to lift the watches and warnings following a meeting this week with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

Drought watch or warning has been lifted for Bradford, Cameron, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.

Centre and Clearfield counties remain on drought watch. Clinton County is also on drought watch, having improved from drought warning conditions.

“We’re getting close. Recent rainfall brought good news for many counties,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “But three counties have a little ways to go to return to normal conditions. We ask all water consumers on drought watch to remain mindful and continue to reduce their water use a modest amount.”

Consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or three to six gallons of water per day.