Juniata County man reunited with the EMS team that saved his life

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Juniata County man was reunited with the EMS team who saved his life on Friday.

Sidney Freyermuth, from McAlisterville, went into cardiac arrest while at work in Harrisburg. Luckily, one of his co-workers immediately called 911 and started performing CPR.

When EMS arrived, Freyermuth was defibrillated twice. He was then quickly transported to UPMC Harrisburg, where he was properly treated.

The quick actions of everyone involved undoubtedly helped save Freyermuth's life, allowing him to make a full recovery.

Since the incident, one of his bucket list items has been to meet the members of the team who saved his life.

In honor of American Heart Month, Freyermuth reunited with the members of the EMS team today. He says he's grateful to the team that gave him a second chance at life.

"[They] did [their] job, [they] did it well and I'm grateful for that. I [am] a member of the 1% club, I didn't know I was going to be but [they] should actually be members of that club. I am eternally indebted to [them] for that," said Freyermuth.