Juneteenth celebration happening for the first time in Harrisburg

Two years after becoming an official holiday, Harrisburg will host its first official Juneteenth celebration this Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the first time in Harrisburg, the city will celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday. A recently federally and state-recognized holiday, the day aims to highlight Black culture, heritage, and unity across the state.

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams, alongside other county commissioners, announced the Juneteenth celebration will be held June 18, in front of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center. This is the first jointly sponsored event between the city of Harrisburg and the county.

"Juneteenth is a holiday about love and freedom, and we can’t wait to show everyone what that is all about Saturday," Mayor Wanda Williams said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Sixty artisan vendors are expected to attend the celebration, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of live performances will be held, ranging from hip-hop to jazz.

"The City of Harrisburg is majority African-American. We are proud to be a Black city and I am proud to be a Black mayor,” Mayor Williams said. “We want everyone to share that pride and know that this is no place for hate. No place for racism and bigotry.

There will also be numerous food trucks participating in the event.

Second Street in Harrisburg will remain closed between Market and Walnut between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the event