Stay safe this holiday weekend while grilling, driving and celebrating with friends.

If you're heading out for Independence Day festivities, you may want to prepare for more people on the roads.

Road travel over the coming Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels, and some of those hitting the roads will be traveling by RV – possibly even for the first time.

According to a study by the RV Industry Association, RV ownership rose more than 62% over the past 20 years. A record 11.2 million households own RVs, and almost a third (31%) are first-time owners. With many Americans looking to travel with friends & family for the first time, you may want to head out a little early to account for those busier roads.

For those who plan on grilling outside this weekend, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is providing important reminders and guidelines for safely enjoying these activities.

Make sure your gas grill is working properly

Never leave equipment unattended

Keep equipment a safe distance from things that can burn

If a fire breaks out, call the fire department

The NFPA also reminds people who plan on enjoying fireworks this weekend to consider the risks if attempting to light them off yourself.

In a press release, the NFPA said an more than one-quarter of fireworks fires from 2014-18 occurred on the Fourth of July. Plus, 49% of all fires reported on the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks.

According to data collected by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020 an estimated 15,600 people were seen for fireworks-related injuries at hospital emergency departments - the highest estimate seen in more than 15 years.