July 4th Food Truck & Fireworks Celebration on City Island

People celebrated Independence Day by heading to the Harrisburg 4th of July Food Truck and Fireworks celebration.
This year's event is the typical tradition but not the same festival because of COVID-19.
Only 16 food trucks lined up City Island to offer a number of festival snacks and meals for take-out.
Organizers placed cones outside the food trucks to ensure a safe distance between customers and a safe celebration for all.
"So we've always celebrated July 4th in recent years with food trucks. This is definitely a scaled-down and modified version of what that has typically looked like," said Megan Roby, marketing and events manager at the City of Harrisburg, "In previous years we had 50 plus food trucks on Riverfront Park with the fireworks, lots of kids' activities and live entertainment. So, it looks a little bit different but we're still hopeful that everyone can come out and have some safe fun and still celebrate the 4th."
The event also featured more than a dozen virtual performances from local bands and kids' activities.
The City of Harrisburg live-streamed the fireworks on its Facebook page.