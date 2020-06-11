Judge dismisses republicans' request to not count provisional ballots by voters whose mail-in ballots were disqualified

The judge instead put out an order to ensure all counties follow PA Election Code, despite evidence this was an issue

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Commonwealth Court judge has rejected a request from republicans to not count provisional ballots on Election Day, that were cast by voters because of an issue with their mail-in ballot. However, the judge did issue an order of uniformity when dealing with instances of a voter casting a mail-in ballot and provisional ballot.

"It directs each county to count these provisional ballots in the same manner," said Thomas Breth, lead counsel for the petitioners.

The petitioners in the case, a group of republicans including some seeking office in this election, could not offer any instances of when or where a county was not following the state's election code. Nor, did they submit any evidence in court.

"It'll all be anecdotal, don't you think so," said U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, (R) Pennsylvania. "I have more people telling me what happened, and what they heard happened, and today what we're trying to do is get uniformity."

Lawyers representing the petitioners in this case could not say how many ballots this order would impact. Under current election code, a Pennsylvania voter who submitted their acceptably voted mail-in ballot before Election Day would not be able to receive a mail-in ballot. Their name and voted mail-in ballot would be recorded in polls books. If say, for example, someone requested a mail-in ballot and never returned it, went to their polls and voted by provisional ballot on Election Day, and then returned their mail-in ballot by 8 p.m. that day, their county election office would not count the provisional ballot.