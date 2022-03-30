Judge approves merger of two Lebanon County fire companies

The combined Cleona Fire Company and Union Hose Company of Annville will serve Annville Township, Cleona Borough, and much of South Annville Township.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County judge on Wednesday issued a ruling approving the merger of the Cleona Fire Company and the Union Hose Company of Annville, a spokesperson for both fire companies said in a press release.

Judge Samuel A. Kline's ruling allows the combined departments to provide primary fire and rescue services to the residents and commuters of Annville Township, Cleona Borough, and much of South Annville Township.

As the next step in the process, the merged Union Hose Company will apply to the state requesting a DBA as the Annville Cleona Fire Department.

The membership of both organizations overwhelmingly agreed that the combination of the fire departments would best serve the future needs of the community.

For nearly a decade, the two departments have maintained a combined resources agreement, functioning as one on emergency scenes. Because of this forged relationship, the community should expect no change in the delivery of emergency services.

The merger formally combines the two organizations bringing together the administrative operations of the departments. The fire stations in both Annville and Cleona will remain open with no reduction in the quality of service.

“I want to assure our community that fire and rescue services will not be negatively impacted or reduced by the merger of these two great fire departments,” Fire Chief Philip Snavely said. “The people, the fire trucks and the fire stations are the same today as they were yesterday. The merger will eliminate the duplication of administrative functions and allows us to better prepare for the future.”

"The Union Hose Company of Annville and the Cleona Fire Company No. 1 both have long and proud histories of serving their respective communities,” President Andrew Raudensky said. “We are excited to carry on this legacy as the Annville Cleona Fire Department, as we write the next chapter of providing volunteer emergency services to the citizens of Annville Township and Cleona Borough."

The combined department will have approximately 50 members and the department expects to respond to approximately 400 calls per year. They are currently recruiting new members.

The volunteer fire service offers a challenging yet rewarding pathway to serve the community using a team-oriented approach. Help is needed with administrative tasks, record keeping, social media, personnel file maintenance, fund raising, cleaning, maintaining the fire trucks, and financial management.