93rd annual Jubilee Day takes over Mechanicsburg

The largest and longest-running street fair on the east coast is back!

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The largest and longest-running street fair on the east coast is back in Mechanicsburg on Thursday.

The 93rd annual Jubilee Day is expecting around 60,000 people to attend and over 300 vendors.

Main Street in Mechanicsburg will be the site for the event, and will be packed with food, games, arts & crafts, business information, retail products, carnival rides, and more.

There will also be a children’s area with activities for the whole family to enjoy, as well as live entertainment on two stages.