Mechanicsburg man sentenced to 23 months in prison for 2020 high-speed chase in Lancaster

Joshua Lenk, 38, was convicted of exceeding speeds of 110 mph during the April 29, 2020 incident, which began on Route 30 in Manheim Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man will serve up to 23 months in state prison and one year of probation after prosecutors say he led police in Lancaster County on high-speed vehicle chase in April 2020.

Joshua Lenk, 38, of Hempt Road, was sentenced on Sept. 1 by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn. He was convicted in May on a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and 12 summary offenses.

According to prosecutors, on April 29, 2020, State Police pulled over Lenk's silver Toyota Tundra with vehicle code violations on the Route 30 offramp at Route 23 in Manheim Township.

As the trooper returned to his vehicle, Lenk drove off, running a red light and continuing over a grass median onto Route 30, where he proceeded west at a high rate of speed, exceeding 110 mph in a 55 mph work zone.

As police pursued, Lenk continued through multiple red lights without stopping, failed to use his turn signal, and turned around in the front yard of a home in the 3000 block of Pheasant Drive in East Hempfield Township.

He eventually continued into York County before he was apprehended.

There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the chase, according to prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo prosecuted the case and asked for a 6-23-month sentence, which Spahn granted.