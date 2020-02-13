AG Shapiro launches state's first Conviction Integrity Unit

The unit's goal will be to review and reevaluate past convictions to ensure justice.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the launch of Pennsylvania's first statewide Conviction Integrity Unit on Wednesday.

The new division under the office of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, its mission will be to review and reevaluate past convictions to ensure justice, according to a press release from the AG's office.

The division will work with the Commonwealth's District Attorney, law enforcement, and victims.

“This unit provides a mechanism for the review of cases to make sure justice was served, and if not, to right the wrongs of our imperfect system,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “This is critically important work and our focus will be to collaborate with Pennsylvania counties lacking the necessary resources to properly revisit and analyze past convictions.”

Leading the unit will be Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser, who has spent 18 years as a Public Defender and District Attorney.

“Lisa has a unique perspective when revisiting cases, having argued throughout her career from both sides of the courtroom,” said AG Shapiro.

“I’m proud to join the Office of Attorney General as the new Chief of the Conviction Integrity Unit. Those of us in law enforcement are working hard to keep communities safe and ensure that the system is working fairly,” said Lazzari-Straisser. “Having been the former public defender for Cambria County and the former District Attorney for Somerset County, I can tell you it is the responsibility of prosecutors to pursue justice and correct past mistakes, even when those mistakes are made by law enforcement.”

Only Philadelphia has a unit devoted to reviewing convictions.

Still, the idea could raise jurisdictional objections from county district attorneys.