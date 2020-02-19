Jonestown man dies after metal grinder explodes, causing fatal injuries

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Jonestown man died after a metal grinder exploded, causing fatal injuries.
Eugene Schamber, 82, succumbed to his injuries he suffered from the shrapnel.
On February 18 around 5:30 p.m., Schamber was working with a metal grinder in his home garage workshop in the first block of For Swatara Road in Union Township when the grinder wheel exploded and sent pieces of shrapnel in multiple directions.
Schamber's legs were struck by the pieces of shrapnel, and he eventually succumbed to his injuries.