Joining a hazmat team | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield went to York County Emergency Services in Springettsbury Township to spend a day with their hazmat team.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — There have been multiple hazardous material spills across the United States this year.

From East Palestine to Lancaster County, these stories have become all too familiar.

But what exactly goes into cleaning up the spill? And who are the people underneath the giant hazmat suits?

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield travelled to York County Emergency Services in Springettsbury Township to learn what it takes to join their hazmat team.

Chief Daniel Santoemma of York County Hazmat said their team is constantly put in dangerous scenarios every time they receive a call.

“You're put in high-risk situations," said Santoemma. "You want to be motivated to be at the best of your game.”

Hazmat teams respond to many types of incidents to detect, contain and remove any release of a hazardous substance. The team in York County said these high-risk situations are becoming more common.

“Rail accidents, tractor trailer accidents are more prevalent," said Lt. Purnell Hammond. "We need to know how to take care of the spill, the environment and the citizens.”

Chief Dan Santoemma wanted Tyler to learn firsthand what it's like to experience a spill. The hazmat team had Tyler suit up in a hazmat training suit and fix a simulated chlorine gas leak.

“It's hot," said Santoemma. “The humidity inside [the suit] goes through the roof.”

Hazmat teams are exposed to several chemicals and substances while on the job. Their day isn’t finished until going through the decontamination process, called the "light decon line."

“You're going to make sure that you're clean," said Santoemma. "Once you take your suit off, you're not gonna have any contaminants on your body.”

The job may appear to be physical at first glance, but the hazmat teams said it takes much more brainpower to manage hazardous materials.

“This is something that you really have to use your mind more and be able to problem solve," said Purnell.

As for the best part of working for the York County Hazmat Team? The team said it's the camaraderie and never knowing what the next challenge will be.

“The fact that no two days are ever the same," said Purnell. "It’s the best part of it.”