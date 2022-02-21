Johnson & Johnson to shut down Lancaster County plant

The plant, which manufactures J&J products in East Lampeter Township, will close in December of this year.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The pharmaceutical, consumer and medical device company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced it will close its Lancaster County production plant in East Lampeter Township in December of this year.

The plant, which manufactures J&J products at 1838 Colonial Village Ln., expects to fully finish its decommission process in the third quarter of 2023, according to company officials.

“We are working to update the Consumer Health Supply Chain network to better meet the needs of consumers and customers for years to come," said a J&J spokesperson in a statement provided to FOX43. "As a part of this strategy, we intend to exit production at our Lancaster, Pennsylvania facility."

The same spokesperson said the company is not disclosing the amount of employees at the Lancaster location who will be affected by the closure. They said J&J will help employees with "appropriate support" through outplacement services, severance and other employee assistance and benefits.