Fetterman holds campaign rally in York

Fetterman took to the stage encouraging people to vote with the midterms just four weeks away

YORK, Pa. — On Saturday, John Fetterman stopped by York for a rally near his hometown. Hundreds of supporters waited outside the York Fairgrounds to see the Democratic Senate hopeful.

“He’s the right candidate we have at this moment and there’s nobody better than Fetterman," said Mirna Gonzales.

“He cares about all people, and I’m delighted that I can come and see him," said Pat Long.

With the midterms a little over four weeks away and a recent FOX News poll showing Fetterman’s lead is down to four points, York area Democrats stressed the importance of voter turnout and campaign donations.

“All of the Democrats win if all of the Democrats turn out to vote," said Shamaine Daniels, Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District.

“In this world of media and politics, there is only one thing we can do: combat them with other ads, and that means John needs our money," said Michael Helfrich, York City Mayor.

GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has repeatedly questioned Fetterman’s ability to serve after suffering a stroke back in April. Fetterman acknowledged his ongoing recovery to supporters at the rally, while calling out the Oz campaign for criticizing his stroke.

“I can guarantee you there’s at least one person here, and at every event, filming me and looking for me to miss some words, and mushing two words together," said Fetterman. "What kind of a doctor loves seeing someone that was sick stay sick?”

Fetterman used his experience from his stroke to reiterate his promise to fight for expanded healthcare for all Pennsylvanians.

“Healthcare saved my life," said Fetterman. "You all deserve to have the same opportunities to have that kind of healthcare, and I’m going to fight for that too and expand it.”