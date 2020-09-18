Joe Biden returns to PA for CNN Town Hall

Thursday's event was nothing like the kind of political rallies we've grown accustomed to in Northeastern and Central PA.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden was greeted with cheers as he took the stage at PNC Field in Moosic for a CNN Town Hall meeting.

The Scranton native emphasized his hometown roots and slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus.

"I don't trust the president on vaccines. I trust Dr. Fauci. If Dr. Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I'd take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists. Not the president," said Biden.

Biden spoke to a socially distanced crowd, with voters sitting outside of their cars in the stadium parking lot.

Wilkes-Barre city council member, Bill Barrett, was there to watch it all in person.

"I don't think it's a coincidence. It's very significant that we're doing this. They realize the importance of Northeastern Pennsylvania and how it's going to factor in the outcome come November," said Barrett.

This CNN Town Hall was by invite only, so some supporters lined up near the entrance to PNC Field to show their support.

"I think that it would be good for him to see that are people in this area because he's from Scranton and that he would really, really appreciate seeing supporters out here for him," said Joanne Ramage of West Pittston.

But others did not quite feel the same.

Some supporters of Trump also lined Montage Mountain Road near the field to show how they felt.

Some saying Joe Biden doesn't speak for Scranton.

Chana Manarchuck of Carbondale says, "Visiting once in a while doesn't represent Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians represent Pennsylvania."

"It speaks volumes of the love for the current administration. We want to keep transparency within our nation," said Ronald Knapp of Nanticoke.

This was Joe Biden's second visit to the area this year.

He was in Dunmore back in July.