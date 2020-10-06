Joe Biden to travel to Philadelphia on Thursday

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be traveling to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Biden will stop in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, June 11 to hold a round table with community members on how to make sure economic reopening is effective and safe, according to a press release.
The round table discussion is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Biden was in Houston, where he spoke at George Floyd's funeral.
Now, he will travel to the city in the Commonwealth that arguably saw the most protests in the wake of Floyd's death.