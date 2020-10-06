Joe Biden to travel to Philadelphia on Thursday

The Presidential Candidate is holding a roundtable with community members on how to make sure economic reopening is effective and safe, according to a press release.

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be traveling to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Biden will stop in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, June 11 to hold a round table with community members on how to make sure economic reopening is effective and safe, according to a press release.

The round table discussion is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Biden was in Houston, where he spoke at George Floyd's funeral.