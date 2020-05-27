Joe Biden & Gov. Tom Wolf discuss COVID-19 crisis & response

Governor Tom Wolf announced his endorsement of Joe Biden the same day both men spoke remotely regarding the COVID-19 crisis

Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden received the endorsement of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on the same day the two men spoke remotely to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in a conversation that was streamed online.

"We could really use the leadership I think that you would bring to Washington," said Governor Tom Wolf to Biden via live stream.

Former Vice President Joe Biden asked Governor Wolf what is the biggest challenge he's facing in Pennsylvania right now.

Wolf said, in part, "like every other state and every other governor we're scrambling to find the right way to deal with this unprecedented situation."

Governor Tom Wolf and Biden discussed testing, tracing, and the need for a vaccine. Wolf stressed the need as well for a partnership to tackle issues like unemployment and he praised the Obama/Biden administration for surrounding themselves with 'really good people' during their time in Washington. Governor Wolf said, "we need that now."

"Months from now we'll all look back and say we could have done this, we could have done that better. But, I think right now we already know that many of the things we could do better could have come from a better source of support at the top," said Wolf.

Biden, meantime, praised Wolf for his leadership during the crisis.

"You've stepped up. You decided you had to move. And what you did was you surrounded yourself with really good people. And, you decided that you had to take action. It's called leading," said Biden.

The pair discussed the state's phased reopening approach and Biden asked Wolf how he developed the strategy to reopen. When discussing the economy, Wolf and Biden also stressed the importance of giving people the confidence to feel safe going outside again, with Biden remaking, "if they don't have the confidence, they're not showing up."

As for providing that confidence to Pennsylvanians, Wolf said, "absent universal testing, absent a vaccine, the only way we can do that is to show that each and every one of us cares about each other. That we are wearing masks when we go outside. That's not a sign of weakness that's a sign of concern for your fellow human being."

Michael Joyce, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said "Joe Biden doesn't have a good message to Pennsylvanians. They continue to attack President Trump and his administration for the response efforts to handling the coronavirus."

"At the end of the day not a single Pennsylvanian has gone without a ventilator," Joyce said, and he added that the administration has delivered 'millions' of pieces of personal protective equipment and has provided funding to Pennsylvania hospitals.

As for Governor Wolf's phased recovery plan, Joyce said "what we're seeing from Democratic Governors like Tom Wolf is continuing to move the goal post and continuing to drag this on further."

Joyce added that President Donald Trump is the 'jobs President' and is key to rebuilding the nation's economy.

"This President has built this economy before and we know he's going to do it again," said Joyce.

Biden, meantime, ended his conversation with Governor Wolf with a promise, "If I'm elected President, I promise you I'll have your back. We'll work together for working families and small businesses."