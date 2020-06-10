Joe Biden to travel to Gettysburg on Tuesday

The Democratic Presidential Candidate will stop in one of Pennsylvania's most historical towns.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 30.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will stop in Gettysburg on Tuesday, October 6, according to his campaign.

There were no details immediately available on what Biden's stop on will entail.

As President Donald Trump recovers from the coronavirus, Biden is trying to capitalize on having the campaign trail all to himself.

Starting with Florida, Biden is stepping up travel to areas long thought to be leaning Republican as his campaign looks to expand the electoral map.

The former vice president was in Miami’s conservative Little Havana on Monday and plans to visit Arizona on Thursday. And his Democratic presidential campaign is increasing advertising in the traditional red-state strongholds of Texas and Georgia.

Biden has been careful not to criticize Trump, wishing him a speedy recovery, but also made clear he's not going to stop campaigning.

President Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask. Trump climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, “I feel good.”

Trump, who remains contagious, is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.