Jersey Shore football player collapses during game

"On Friday evening, a Jersey Shore Area Senior High School student athlete collapsed towards the end of a varsity football game at Selinsgrove High School. The student was taken from the field by ambulance and is currently in the hospital. There is no further word on the student’s condition at this time, but the family has requested thoughts and prayers from our school community. The district would like to thank the Selinsgrove School District coaches, players, staff and

administration for their support on the field and off since the incident."