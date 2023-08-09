Jersey Shore football player collapses during game

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Jersey Shore High School football player #4 Max Engle collapsed in the final moments of a game against Selinsgrove Friday night.
Engle, a defensive end for Jersey Shore, made a tackle on the third down, then time out was called. He collapsed while walking back on the field.
Engle was taken to the hospital; there is no word on his condition.
Jersey Shore Area School District released the following statement Saturday morning.
"On Friday evening, a Jersey Shore Area Senior High School student athlete collapsed towards the end of a varsity football game at Selinsgrove High School. The student was taken from the field by ambulance and is currently in the hospital. There is no further word on the student’s condition at this time, but the family has requested thoughts and prayers from our school community. The district would like to thank the Selinsgrove School District coaches, players, staff and
administration for their support on the field and off since the incident."
The game in Selinsgrove ended in a tie of 21-21.
